USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $177.07 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

