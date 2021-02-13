USDX [Kava] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $483,836.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $43.63 million and approximately $483,836.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.08 or 0.01368412 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00549618 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040224 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009277 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
USDX [Kava] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .
