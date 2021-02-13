USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $648,749.15 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.88 or 0.01342641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.91 or 0.00543361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009178 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

