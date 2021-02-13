USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

