Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.76

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.76 and traded as high as $206.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 12,821 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.76. The stock has a market cap of £457.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Rennocks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26). Also, insider Susan Hansen acquired 4,272 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.