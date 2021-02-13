Utrust (UTK) Price Up 61.5% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $204.97 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.
Utrust Profile
Buying and Selling Utrust
Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
