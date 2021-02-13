Vai Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $165.80 million and $8.20 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 165,553,703 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

