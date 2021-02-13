Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 83,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.