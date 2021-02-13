Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $386,667.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00277932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,653.20 or 0.99290848 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061784 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,234,707 coins and its circulating supply is 4,215,377 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

