Valor Token Price Tops $0.31 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.