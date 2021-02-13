VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

