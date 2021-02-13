VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lowered by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd cut its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 4.4% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. 15,849,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,606,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

