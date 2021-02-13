Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $297.34 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $300.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

