Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $80.60 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

