Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

