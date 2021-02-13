Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $133,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.60. 6,961,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

