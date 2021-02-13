Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 159,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 229,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.19. 7,561,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

