Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 462,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

