Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 16.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

VUG traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $268.90. The company had a trading volume of 719,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

