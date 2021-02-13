Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after buying an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after buying an additional 409,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

