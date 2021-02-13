Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the January 14th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

