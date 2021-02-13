Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Lincoln National Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $166,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of MGV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,595. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

