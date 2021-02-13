Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,585. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $127.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

