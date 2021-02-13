Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 201.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VNQ opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

