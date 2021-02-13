Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

