Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.04. The stock had a trading volume of 197,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

