Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.97. The stock had a trading volume of 337,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $158.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

