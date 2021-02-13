Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 562.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

