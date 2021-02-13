Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

