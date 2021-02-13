Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

