Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.47% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $335,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

