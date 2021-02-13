Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Up 90.7% in January

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,655,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.