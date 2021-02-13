Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ellevest Inc.’s Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 23.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $163,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,708,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

