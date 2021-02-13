Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 563,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,896,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.49. 2,416,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

