Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 795.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 563,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,896,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.49. 2,416,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

