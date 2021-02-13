Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.3% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

