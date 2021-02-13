Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $258,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 67,151 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 203,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.49. 2,416,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $207.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

