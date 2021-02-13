Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,450. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

