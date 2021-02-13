Vanilla Network Trading Up 1,640.9% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 167.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 1,640.9% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and $620,863.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00282546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00087148 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.80 or 0.98832554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062720 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

