Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 24,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 474,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 182,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

