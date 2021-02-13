Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.