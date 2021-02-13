Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 476,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

