Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

