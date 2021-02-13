Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

