Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

