Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,464,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.