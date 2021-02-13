Veil 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,207.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Veil has a total market cap of $764,413.98 and approximately $59,207.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.74 or 0.99978254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00541657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.80 or 0.01087508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00240453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00078598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

