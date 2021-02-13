Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 306,843,899 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a market cap of £10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

About Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

