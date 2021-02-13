Velas (VLX) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Velas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $89.36 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

