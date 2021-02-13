Veles (VLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,452.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $66,190.37 and approximately $27,452.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.81 or 0.03844933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00461793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.19 or 0.01355963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00555571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00503250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00371499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00032073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,252 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

